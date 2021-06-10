Zuby Should Not Compete Against Women | Andrew Says 27

Zuby is an independent rapper, author, life and fitness coach, public speaker, and host of the Real Talk with Zuby podcast. He is also the holder of the British women's deadlifting record. He gained the title by casually performing the record lift in a social media post while "identifying as a woman", in order to highlight biological differences in strength between the sexes in defiance of 'woke' culture.

The already-popular artist rose to new levels for his commentary when the aforementioned was shared by the likes of Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson, launching him into international notoriety.

Zuby joins Andrew Says to talk about his viral video, the dangers of critical race theory and his music, which garners criticism for being a more positive form of hip-hop, in terms of messaging.

To receive a 10 per cent discount at www.RebelNewsStore.com, use promo code ANDREW10 at checkout.

For previous episodes of Andrew Says, click the following: