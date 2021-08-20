Hackers crack Quebec’s vax passports in 15 hours — which means China has already been in there

Look at this story in the Journal de Montreal, translated into English:
Your risky data on the vaccination passport
Fraudsters could easily know where you went and save your personal information
In less than 15 hours, hackers have created an application that allows you to copy the personal information included in the vaccination passport and track certain movements of Quebecers.
I don’t know what the importance of the vaccine passport even is — given that we now know that if you’re vaccinated, you can still spread the virus. So what exactly is the importance of carrying out this spyware on you — other than the spying part?
I mean, first it was one vaccine shot. Then it was two. Now it’s three. Now the billionaire profiteers at the vaccine companies are talking about annual shots.
But do the shots work?
Here’s a big story in the pro-vaccine, pro-panic New York Times — Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, has one of the highest infection rates in the world. What’s happening?
The Washington Post just said the Moderna vaccine has more side-effects than once thought — it can inflame the hearts of young men.
How could we know what the effects are if you have three, four, five shots of this stuff?
We don’t even know the effects of having one shot, or two, because the vaccines trials are still going on. It’s still experimental. None of these vaccines have been approved yet by the FDA.
My point is: the vaccines passports aren't about health. They're about control.
So when the Journal de Montreal claims that it’s really, really important to have this spyware on your phone, they mean the spyware itself is important. Not any health claims, which have never been studied.
But don’t you see, it’s not about a piece of paper.
It’s about setting up an entire system, electronically, tied into a master database, that includes your travel documents; your legal status; your public profile on social media; whether or not you have un-approved ideas.
We know this because that’s the model that was developed for China, by western tech companies. In China, they call it a “social credit” system. As in, it’s like your credit rating at the bank, but instead of measuring how good a borrowing risk you are, this will measure your political risk — as determined by the government.
And just like in China, it will determine whether or not you can fly, take a train, go to school, have an apartment.
To call it a vaccine passport is a lie. It’s spyware, it’s a permanent surveillance and control mechanism. Which is why it will be permanent.
It’s outrageous enough that you will have to tell every clerk, waiter and bouncer your private medical status.
But now we know that you’ll also have to expose that information to criminals and fraudsters. And it’s a safe bet that the entire file has already been hacked and downloaded into China’s security database. Do you doubt it?
GUEST: Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid on Twitter) with a Fight The Fines update.
FINALLY: Your messages to me!
- By Rebel News
PETITION: No Vaccine Passports
68,001 signatures
Goal: 100,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.