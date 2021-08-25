We're launching a civil liberties campaign to FightVaccinePassports.com

By Rebel News Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters Subscribe to RebelNews+ By Rebel News PETITION: No Vaccine Passports Canadians should not be discriminated against for their medical history. That’s private. Stop vaccine “passports" in Canada. 82,743 signatures

Today I’m announcing a legal defence fund to help Canadian families who are being forced against their will to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

And I’m pleased to announce our first case under this program — a young woman who, for medical reasons, can’t take the vaccine. But the government says she either has to take it, or she will lose many of her civil rights.

On tonight's show, I’ll tell you more about her case.

So please go there — there are a few important things to do on that website.

First, and easiest, you can sign our petition against vaccine passports — that has almost 100,000 signatures on it already. If you sign that petition, we’ll also keep you up to date with the latest news on this project.

Second, if you yourself are being forced to take a vaccine against your will, or being punished if you won’t, on that same website FightVaccinePassports.com you can fill out a confidential form, telling us who you are, who is trying to force you to take a vaccine, and what they’re saying to you.

The actual wording of their threat is important. Our lawyers will review your information and if we can help you, we will. I’ll tell you how we’re going to choose those cases.

And finally, I need your help to do this right.

We need the best lawyers, who know the law, and the constitution, and how to strategically fight this, and to fight it quickly, with the best chance of winning and setting a precedent and rolling back these vaccine passports. So we need to hire the professionals. Not volunteer lawyers who mean well but aren’t proven winners.

I want to hire the legal eagles, senior counsel, who know what they’re doing. And I don’t want volunteers, because I want lawyers who are going to put everything else aside and make this their central priority for the foreseeable future.

And I promise that we’ll give you updates every week on the cases and how they’re going.

Please visit FightVaccinePassports.com.

I wish that other people were doing this — opposition political parties, or the media, or the traditional civil liberties groups, or even doctors groups. But they’re all cheerleading for this. There’s a viciousness to it, too. It’s a mob mentality. If someone voluntarily chooses to be vaccinated, that’s great — your body, your choice.

But the rage and punishment being targeted at people like Sarah Webb — that’s just too much. We have to stop it.

I just think we have to do this. Please go to FightVaccinePassports.com to help us fight back. Thanks.

GUEST: Spencer Fernando (@SpencerFernando on Twitter) on the election and Maryam Monsef's comments about “our brothers, the Taliban”.

FINALLY: Your messages to me!