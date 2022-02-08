My thoughts on the media party and their misconduct over the last two weeks

I was on Tucker Carlson's show last night, huge audience, and then right me, our friend Lincoln Jay was on Hannity's show.

It wasn't a very long hit, but it was on the ground, trustworthy reporting, it's tough to find that in Canada these days if you go with the mainstream media.

It looks like Rebel News has become the go-to for Americans and others who actually want to know what's going on, not just what Trudeau was going on.

So I had this great night last night just marvelling at all the international coverage that Rebel News is providing, and of course, that wasn't our purpose. Our purpose was to tell Canadians what's happening in their own country, but we have become the reliable folks for media outside of Canada.

I woke up this morning feeling good about how Rebel News was doing, but I was thinking about how other media are, because last night, I saw that a CBC government journalist from Trudeau's state broadcaster was actually live tweeting Lincoln on the Hannity show.

GUEST: Sydney Fizzard (follow @SydFizzard on Twitter) has been covering the border blockade in Coutts, Alberta.

FINALLY: Your messages to me!