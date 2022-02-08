Lincoln Jay on Sean Hannity: Ottawa protesters aren't going anywhere anytime soon

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Last night, Rebel News' own Lincoln Jay (follow @LincolnMJay on Twitter) joined Sean Hannity on Fox News to give his on-the-ground perspective of the freedom convoy protest, now in its second week in Ottawa, Ontario.

Here's a bit of what Lincoln had to say:

“The best way to describe it is like a Canada Day festival, every day, here. It's nothing but positivity on the streets. “I would honestly describe it as a family environment, and that's why it's really hard to wrap your head around the way the legacy media here in Canada is trying to spin the narrative and it really turn it into something it's not.”

While Lincoln is holding the fort in Ottawa, we have reporters across Canada covering the protests inspired by the freedom convoy.

