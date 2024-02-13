The chief justice heard our case against David Lametti deleting his government X account

Rebel News sued Emergencies Act enthusiast David Lametti for deleting his public Twitter account last month.

He received the lawsuit and caved in within 24 hours. Tonight, Ezra Levant will discuss that lawsuit in further detail.

Today marks the third court hearing, with Justice Paul Frampton presiding over our case.

Lametti himself has four lawyers, each of whom is being paid by Canadian taxpayers. Our two lawyers — Chad Williamson and Scott Nicol — are staunch defenders of freedom and Canada's Charter of Rights.

On January 29, Senior Justice Simon Fothergill pondered an emergency order to preserve Lametti's government records. It was obvious the exiting minister attempted to destroy evidence to deny justice to the victims of the Emergencies Act.

The week prior, the Trudeau Liberals received devastating news after the Federal Court of Canada ruled their invocation of the Emergencies Act as "unconstitutional."

Many participants of the Freedom Convoy dispersed prior to Trudeau invoking the Emergencies Act on February 14, 2022, granting extrajudicial authority for law enforcement to detain Canadians and freeze bank accounts.

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant continues to observe hearings into the matter of Rebel News vs. David Lametti, the former Trudeau justice minister who considered deploying armed soldiers and tanks to curb anti-mandate protests.

At the time, then-justice minister David Lametti claimed the Act was a "proportionate measure to restore order" against the "illegal blockades and occupations [that] threaten the safety of Canadians.

Contrary to that narrative, judicial reviews ruled that all the Convoy arrests appeared to be for "minor offences," except for several made in Coutts, Alberta.

In addition, there was no evidence to suggest that more tailored restrictions on protests would not have had the desired outcome. Still, Lametti stood by the temporary measures, claiming they were sanctioned by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Two months later, the former justice minister reflected on the "profound impact" the Charter has on protecting the rights and freedoms of Canadians.

GUEST: Chad Williamson, expert lawyer on the Lametti X Court hearing

