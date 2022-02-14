Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

Justin Trudeau is using the peaceful truckers' rebellion to crush our civil liberties

  • February 14, 2022
I've said it before, but these lockdowns have been the greatest violation of civil liberties in Canadian history, and I stand by that.

And today, they got even worse, as Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act, a successor to the War Measures Act.

And Trudeau left announcing the worst details to Chrystia Freeland, about how crowdfunding will be subject to anti-terrorism measures.

GUEST: Breitbart editor-at-large Joel Pollak (follow @JoelPollak on Twitter)

FINALLY: Your messages to me!

