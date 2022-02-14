Justin Trudeau is using the peaceful truckers' rebellion to crush our civil liberties

I've said it before, but these lockdowns have been the greatest violation of civil liberties in Canadian history, and I stand by that.
And today, they got even worse, as Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act, a successor to the War Measures Act.
And Trudeau left announcing the worst details to Chrystia Freeland, about how crowdfunding will be subject to anti-terrorism measures.
GUEST: Breitbart editor-at-large Joel Pollak (follow @JoelPollak on Twitter)
FINALLY: Your messages to me!
