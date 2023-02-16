Climate change hysteria has reached its jump the shark moment

GUEST HOST: David Menzies

The phrase “jump the shark” refers to a point where something stops becoming more popular or starts to decrease in quality. This idiom usually refers to TV shows but can be applied to anything really. Climate change alarmism has also reached this point.

Many climate change alarmists demand we change our lifestyles so that we can collectively save the planet from man-made doom. But the policies they prescribe are intended to un-develop the developed world, rather than improving the livelihoods of those who live in the third world.

This idea is reflected in Earth Hour, where we are supposed to turn off all our lights and electrical devices. Instead of reflecting on how good we had it just 60 minutes ago, we anxiously wait for the virtue-signaling exercise to end so that we can get back to our everyday lives.

The elites don’t like other things that make life pleasurable and convenient on a full-time basis. For example, they hate the very idea of the ultimate freedom machine: that would be the car, or more specifically, a fossil-fuel-powered car. The climate Karens would prefer you take out a second mortgage and purchase an electric vehicle.

EVs aside, many in the climate change movement would really rather you give up your automobile altogether. They want us to walk or ride a bike or take public transit. However, if you’re taking public transit in Toronto these days, you might want to drop by Bass Pro and pick up some bear spray.

The “jump the shark” moment in terms of climate change hysteria has already happened. This point in history is reflected in the policy solutions prescribed by the climate alarmists. Rather than improving the livelihoods of those in the third world, they want us to lower our own benchmarks and standards to make life miserable for those residing in the developed world. They want us to give up all the creature comforts that make living in the 21st century so enjoyable. The climate change cultists subscribe to a mantra of misery loves company.

The phrase “jump the shark” has been around since the 1977 episode of Happy Days. It was a bizarre episode, no doubt inspired by the shark-mania that followed the release of Jaws two years earlier.

The climax featured Fonzie donning a pair of water skis and jumping over a shark being held captive in a pen. This episode is often referred to as the “jump the shark” moment. Many argue that, in the aftermath of this episode, Happy Days went into decline as a TV series.

Similarly, many now believe that climate change alarmism has reached its “jump the shark” moment. People are tired of being told what they can and cannot do.

