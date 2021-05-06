PayPal is trying to shut down Rebel News — here's how we're fighting back!

  • May 06, 2021
Remove Ads

PayPal, the online credit card processor, just cut off Rebel News.

I really need your help. I hate to say it, but this could actually destroy us. We use PayPal to process about a million dollars a year. That covers half of our staff payroll. This could force us to lay off staff, which obviously we must not do. We just hired some great new reporters.

We’re doing our most important work ever, both our journalism and our civil liberties work. So, I’m not just worried about Rebel News. We're currently fundraising for civil liberties lawyers to help more than 1,100 low-income people who have received lockdown tickets. PayPal banning us would harm our ability to keep our promise to those people.

READ THE FULL STORY (AND VIEW THE DOCUMENTS) BY VISITING SaveRebelNews.COM!

Free Speech Big Tech
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+
Sue PayPal
  • By Ezra Levant

Help fund our lawsuits against PayPal

$16,359.00 Raised
Goal: $150,000.00

Donate

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.