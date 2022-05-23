Manny Montenegrino on Conservative leadership, Freedom Convoy, Charter rights

In this Victoria Day long weekend episode of The Ezra Levant Show, friend of the show and president of Think Sharp Inc. Manny Montenegrino joins Ezra for a long-form interview.
Ezra and Manny discuss the Conservative Party of Canada's ongoing leadership race, the Freedom Convoy that took over a portion of Ottawa for a month and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's treatment of Canadian civil liberties after seemingly violating the Charter of Rights and Freedoms throughout the pandemic.
Spread the Word!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.