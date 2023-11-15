Trudeau accuses Israel of killing babies in his most shocking act of Hamas propaganda yet

  • November 15, 2023
Tonight, Ezra Levant delves into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's accusation of Israel killing Palestinian babies in his most shocking act of Hamas propaganda yet.

"The human tragedy that is unfolding in Gaza is heart wrenching, especially the suffering we see around the Al-Shifa hospital," Trudeau told reporters on November 14.

"I have been clear that the 'price of justice' cannot be the continued suffering of all Palestinian civilians. Even wars have rules," he added.

On November 13, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced it would evacuate infants from Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, according to Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.

This announcement follows reports from health authorities in Gaza, governed by Hamas, about the death of a premature baby in the hospital due to power failure. The hospital's premature infant unit housed 37 babies at the time.

Hagari maintains the IDF has remained in constant communication with hospital staff.

On October 17, an explosion near al-Ahli Hospital killed hundreds, prompting members of Trudeau's Cabinet to imply Israel caused the unwarranted blast.

"Bombing a hospital is an unthinkable act, and there is no doubt that doing so is absolutely illegal," said Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly.

"Even in times of crisis, there are principles. Even in times of war, there are rules. Palestinians and Israeli civilians are equal, and both must be protected," she added.

Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne called the 'attack' in Gaza "horrifying" and "against humanitarian law."

"There can be no justification to strike a hospital nor civilians," he added.

Four days later, and the federal government changed their tone on the international incident.

In a statement by Defence Minister Bill Blair, the federal government believes with a "high degree of confidence" that an “errant rocket” fired within Gaza is the likely culprit, costing over 500 Palestinians their lives.

An independent review by the Department of National Defence (DND) confirmed Israel did not strike al-Ahli Hospital.

"This assessment is informed by an analysis of the blast damage to the hospital complex, including adjacent buildings and the area surrounding the hospital, as well as the flight pattern of the incoming munition," reads a written statement from the DND.

Got it. So, while Trudeau is in Canada, denouncing Israel as a 'war criminal,' his cabinet ministers are hobnobbing in photo shoots far away, showing how pro-Israel they are.

Imagine staying on as a Jewish MP in the Liberal Party after Trudeau calls Israel a genocidal war criminal.

As the book of Mark says, "For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” These Jewish MPs are willing to give up their dignity, their soul, not for the whole world — but for junior cabinet departments in a government that is going to be voted out of office very soon.

What a disgrace. And the whole world knows it.

