Israel Defense Forces to evacuate infants from Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital
Israel has confirmed that its military has organized a secure route for evacuations on the eastern side of the Al-Shifa complex, which is currently providing refuge to thousands of individuals.
The Israel Defense Forces will be coordinating the evacuation of infants from Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, as announced by a high-ranking military official.
This announcement follows reports from health authorities in Gaza, governed by Hamas, about the death of a premature baby in the hospital due to power failure. The hospital's premature infant unit was housing 37 babies at the time. According to IDF Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, Israeli forces are maintaining continuous communication with the hospital's staff.
According to the Wall Street Journal, health professionals at Al-Shifa Hospital have expressed concerns that relocating certain patients might pose a risk to their health, making evacuation currently impractical.
Recently, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and officials from the World Health Organization have urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to intensify efforts to prevent civilian casualties.
The Gaza Health Ministry, which is under the administration of Hamas, reports that the number of civilian deaths has now surpassed 10,000.
The recent military operation in northern Gaza, which is part of Israel's ongoing campaign to rescue hostages held by Hamas, follows a sudden attack by Hamas on October 7 that led to approximately 1,200 Israeli casualties.
