After seven months of fighting the fines, it's time to face Canada's second lockdown

I have an important announcement, and I’d be grateful if you helped me share it with everyone you can.

I am hiring a team of lawyers to defend every single Canadian who gets a lockdown ticket.

For not wearing a mask. For having a friend over. For letting kids play with each other. For hugging your grandmother. For opening your restaurant and trying to earn a living. For having a Christmas Dinner. For living your life.

If you get a ticket for any of that, come to me. Starting right now. And continuing on, through the Christmas season. Into the new year.

Normally the words “free lawyer” don’t go together. But that’s what we’re doing.

If you get one of these outrageous, unconstitutional lockdown tickets, don’t pay it. Don’t plead guilty. Don’t do it. We're not going to pay your fine. We will fight your fine.

What have you got to lose?

You can find out details at FightTheFines.com. You can go to that website now, and fill out a form telling us what happened to you. We’ll have a lawyer reach out to you to get more information, including a copy of your ticket.

We reserve the right to not take every case, but it is my plan to literally fight 1,000 tickets across Canada. And one of them could be yours.

NEXT: David Menzies joins me to talk about the ongoing situation at Adamson BBQ.

FINALLY: Your messages to me!