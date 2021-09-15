Rebel News Banner Ad - People's Party of Canada: Election 2021

1,500 people gather in Regina to hear a banned speech

  • September 15, 2021
About two years ago, Dr. Patrick Moore, the co-founder of Greenpeace was invited by the City of Regina to take part in a conference.

The conference was on renewables, or green this-or-that — I'm not sure exactly what, but the thoughtful environmentalist Dr. Moore was a great guest.

Dr. Moore parted ways with Greenpeace after several years when he found that they were becoming too political, and too strident, and not scientific enough.

The Greenpeacers don't like him, but I think commonsense environmentalists do.

Anyway, the City invited Dr. Moore as part of a group of more than a dozen speakers, but the cancel culture mob got whipped up — and the City rescinded their invitation. 

So I called up Dr. Moore almost immediately and promised to re-platform him on the same night. 

Alas, what the deplatformers couldn't stop, the COVID lockdowns did.

