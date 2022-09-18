Ezra Levant: Straight line from Gerald Butts dehumanizing Rebel News to violence done to our reporters

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

"There is no other news company in Canada whose reporters are attacked. We spend $100,000/year on bodyguards for our reporters, but bodyguards don't work when the violent thugs are Trudeau's personal police detail. Butts has radicalized them, and now they dehumanize us, too." wrote Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant on Twitter Sunday morning.

The remarks were part of a 15-tweet thread which linked the violence, discrimination, censorship and threats faced by Rebel News journalists to the way Gerald Butts, a longtime Trudeau friend and advisor to the Prime Minister, publicly demonizes them.

1. There is a straight line from Gerald Butts demonizing and dehumanizing Rebel News, and violence done to our reporters. We are tiny compared to the mainstream media, 1% the size of the CBC. But he obsesses over us and encourages his followers (including Trudeau) to do so, too. pic.twitter.com/RFEBA5soMM — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 18, 2022

Levant noted that most people disregard Butts for his many scandals, but police and other officials in the Ottawa bubble do not.

2. Most people ignore Butts, and if they remember him, it's for firing Jody Wilson-Raybould, the first Indigenous justice minister, because she was too ethical for Trudeau. But some people listen to him -- including Trudeau's police & bodyguards: pic.twitter.com/VCUtLicD1z — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 18, 2022

As threats and violence have escalated against Rebel News reporters, so has the security budget to protect reporters at the crowd-funded network.

3. There is no other news company in Canada whose reporters are attacked. We spend $100,000/year on bodyguards for our reporters but bodyguards don't work when the violent thugs are Trudeau's personal police detail. Butts has radicalized them and now they dehumanize us, too. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 18, 2022

Butt's disdain for Rebel News has led to accusations that Levant is a Neo-Nazi, when Levant himself is Jewish.

4. Like Trudeau, Butts presents himself as a tolerant progressive. But it’s a sham, as we saw with his vengeful targeting of Jody Wilson-Raybould. Butts knows I’m Jewish, so he deliberately accuses me of being a Nazi — classic anti-Semitic tactic. pic.twitter.com/CVM0qJCM3i — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 18, 2022

Butts has directed his ire at the few organizations left in the media landscape not compromised by bailouts and subsidies.

5. Butts & Trudeau have colonized 99% of the media in Canada. Billions in subsidies and grants — and obviously reporters on the take do not report about it. Only a handful of independent media are left (like Holly Doan’s @mindingottawa). But it’s those holdouts that enrage Butts. pic.twitter.com/btlmV6KCBq — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 18, 2022

6. You’d think controlling 99% of the media would be enough for Butts & Trudeau. But it only makes them obsess about the hold-outs even more. Like Trudeau’s hateful vendetta against the handful of unvaxxed Canadians, he can’t stand the thought that ANY journalists dare defy him. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 18, 2022

When Michael Geist, a professor, commented about the recent scandal of the Liberals giving anti-racism education grants to a well-known antisemite, Geist came under fire from the Liberals.

7. The more control Butts & Trudeau have, the more they hate any remaining critics and hold-outs. When a moderate professor (who has criticized Trudeau’s Internet censorship plans) commented on the government funding anti-semites, HE was smeared by the Liberals as racist. https://t.co/nRCbuJtIro — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 18, 2022

Levant detailed Rebel News battles over the past three years with the Liberals debates commission that limited access of Rebel News journalists to ask questions at federal leaders' debates.

8. Butts' obsession with Rebel News has embarrassed the government. In 2019, Trudeau's hand-picked @debates_can commission (into which Trudeau stuffed his crony Craig Kielburger) banned our reporters from attending. The Federal Court said that was illegal: https://t.co/eUbHxq1n0b — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 18, 2022

9. Butts & Trudeau instructed @debates_can to study that 2019 ruling so they could successfully ban us in the 2021 election. We challenged that ban, too; we had one lawyer, Trudeau had SEVEN. The court ruled in our favour again: https://t.co/JbF6Pd3TmF — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 18, 2022

And, just after the most recent court victory which required the commission to allow Rebel News reporters to participate in post-debate scrums, Trudeau immediately disrespected the ruling of the Federal court.

10. Hours after the Federal Court ruled that we were, in fact, journalists, Trudeau simply refused to obey. He hates us that much; and of course something as trivial as a Federal Court order needn’t concern him. The law’s for the little people: pic.twitter.com/hPx5fR8uis — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 18, 2022

"Twice, Trudeau & Butts ordered the commission to break the law and ban us"

11. Twice Trudeau & Butts ordered @debates_can to break the law and ban us. Twice the courts rebuked them. @debates_can are loyal to Trudeau but they also realize they're just going to keep losing. They have a whole rant about it in their annual report: https://t.co/mVuAhgdIIp — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 18, 2022

Levant explains that Trudeau and Butts' losses in Federal court to the Liberals and the failure to use public money to colonize Rebel News is what prompted the Liberals' four new pieces of censorship legislation.

12. Which brings us back to today. Trudeau & Butts now have FOUR proposed censorship laws. They don't have four bills on inflation, or taxes, or debt, or the cost of housing. They don't really care about that. They're obsessed with snuffing out criticism. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 18, 2022

Beyond censorship legislation, the Liberals and Butts are engaged in a campaign to demonize critics as foreign agents.

13. Butts' latest weapon is demonizing critics as foreign agents. That's rich, given that Butts once lead @WWFCanada's foreign-funded extremist campaign to shut down oilsands pipelines -- including through violence. Butts projects his own unethical tactics upon his opponents. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 18, 2022

14. Here's an example of the Trudeau-Butts strategy of demonizing and dehumanizing their opponents. They gave a massive grant to a professor to do a "study" smearing Trudeau's critics as Russian agents. Obviously they named us: https://t.co/IEPzffheTC — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 18, 2022

The CBC has had to retract two separate stories in which the heavily funded state broadcaster accused the anti-mandate, anti-Trudeau convoy to Ottawa of being a Russian-operation.

CBC issues second retraction on their convoy coverage https://t.co/m2nhQ6fzzs via @RebelNewsOnline — Keith Wilson, K.C. (@ikwilson) March 11, 2022

"They demonize us, dehumanize us, ban us, and even foment violence against us. But we won't go quietly."

15. I've got to go now, but my point is: as Trudeau and Butts control more and more of the media, they become more and more obsessed with the few journalists they can't control. They demonize us, dehumanize us, ban us, and even foment violence against us. But we won't go quietly. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 18, 2022

Levant pointed to an embarrassing recent outburst by Global News senior journalist David Akin in a press conference with new Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre as an example of Liberal-approved journalism.

16. If Butts and Trudeau get their way, there will soon be only two types of journalists in Canada: those, like David Akin, who work for the government, and those, like Rebel News, who are banned by the government. pic.twitter.com/D4Jskb0fij — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 18, 2022

Rebel News is proudly independent and viewer-supported. To support Rebel News as our journalists face violence, censorship and government attacks on the free press, please visit RebelNews.com/donate.