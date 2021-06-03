EZRA REACTS: Aussie cops struggle to say 'sorry' to Avi Yemini

Rebel News Chief Australia Correspondent Avi Yemini recently covered a lockdown protest in Melbourne, Victoria. Except, this wasn't something that the Victoria Police wanted to allow Avi to do. They tried to detain him, preventing him from getting his on the ground coverage of the event.

Instead, the cops ended up looking silly, as Avi had far more understanding of the law than they did.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, host Ezra Levant shared his reaction to this ridiculous, undemocratic encounter, as the officers struggled to offer an apology to Avi after it was conclusively proven that they were in the wrong.