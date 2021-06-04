EZRA REACTS: Rebel News, JCCF, cannabis exec Charter challenge to end COVID jails

  • By Rebel News
  • June 04, 2021

Sheila Gunn Reid has been providing a summary of the legal challenge presented by Rebel News, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms and a cannabis executive against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's forced detention of air travellers entering Canada — you can follow along with the whole story at NoCOVIDJails.com.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, host Ezra Levant shared his thoughts on the then-ongoing court case. As Ezra pointed out, was the government using “minimal impairment” in its COVID-19 mitigation strategy? Or were they using excessive measures based on faulty evidence?

That's what a federal judge will soon determine.

 

