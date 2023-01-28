Ezra reacts to Project Veritas’ most recent Pfizer employee exposé
The Pfizer director escalated the situation, with physical and verbal aggression, claims that he was 'lying,' and bringing police to the restaurant.
On yesterday's Daily Roundup live stream, Ezra reacted to and played a clip of one of Project Veritas' recent undercover journalism projects. The video they released featured a Pfizer director named Jordon Trishton Walker bragging about the company's involvement in what sounded like gain-of-function experiments on the COVID-19 virus, which he called 'directed evolution,' while being secretly recorded on a 'date' with a Project Veritas journalist.
The video ended with Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe confronting Walker, to which he dramatically responded and claimed that he was lying to impress a date. The situation escalated, with police showing up and physical and verbal aggression.
Watch here to see Ezra's reaction and hear his thoughts on these new revelations from Pfizer.
