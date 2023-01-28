Ezra reacts to Project Veritas’ most recent Pfizer employee exposé

On yesterday's Daily Roundup live stream, Ezra reacted to and played a clip of one of Project Veritas' recent undercover journalism projects. The video they released featured a Pfizer director named Jordon Trishton Walker bragging about the company's involvement in what sounded like gain-of-function experiments on the COVID-19 virus, which he called 'directed evolution,' while being secretly recorded on a 'date' with a Project Veritas journalist.

The video ended with Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe confronting Walker, to which he dramatically responded and claimed that he was lying to impress a date. The situation escalated, with police showing up and physical and verbal aggression.

Watch here to see Ezra's reaction and hear his thoughts on these new revelations from Pfizer.