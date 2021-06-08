Facebook's two year ban on Donald Trump imposed by Brit with political agenda

The ruling from the Supreme Court is in — Donald Trump is to remain banned from Facebook for two more years. No, not that Supreme Court, but Facebook's version of a high court. Overseen by Nick Clegg, Facebook's vice president of global affairs, the ruling was the social media platform's effort to hold former president Trump accountable for the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

But as Ezra explained on yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Nick Clegg isn't exactly a non-partisan, neutral arbiter. Clegg, it would appear, has something of a political agenda of his own, one that is opposite of Donald Trump's:

This decision to ban Donald Trump — to extend his ban that was put on him in January — was made not by an American, but by a Brit named Nick Clegg who used to run a left-of-centre Remain political party in the U.K. That is, it didn't want to separate in the Brexit [referendum]. So, you have a career politician, left of centre, who hates the Brexiteers (including Donald Trump's best friend Nigel Farage). So, again: this is something you wouldn't see in a real court, that kind of a bias. So a foreign politician, working for Facebook's supreme court, has banned the American president at the time, now former president, from being on Facebook for two years. And this is just normal — it's just accepted.

