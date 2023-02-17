Far-left magazine urges women to stop using tampons in name of climate change

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies examined a far-left magazine called 'Best Life' which is recommending women give up using tampons in the name of the environment.

As stated in 'Best Life,' "According to Julie Weigaard Kjaer, CEO and founder of Ruby Cup, 'The average person who has periods will use up to 12,000 disposable period products over the course of a lifetime. ... A menstrual pad contains the same amount of plastic as four carrier bags. A tampon takes 500 years to decompose."

The magazine went on to read, "Swapping pads and tampons for reusable menstrual cups like Ruby Cup or period underwear from brands like Thinx and Knix can drastically minimize your negative impact on the environment."

David Menzies added, "I googled Ruby Cup and let's put it this way: If I was a biological woman identifying as a biological woman, there's no way I'd be using the Ruby Cup on a monthly basis, it's gross."

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode and gain access to more exclusive content, subscribe to RebelNews+.