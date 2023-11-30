Farmers' rights bill passes

By Sheila Gunn Reid PETITION: Stop The War On Farmers Net-zero climate policies are waging war against farmers. If you agree that the government must stop the war on farmers, sign this petition. 7,174 signatures

The bill, spearheaded by Alberta Conservative MP John Barlow, offers jail time and fines of $25,000 for individual animal rights protesters who trespass and occupy farms. Organizations would be subject to fines of up to $100,000.

"Our family farms do not feel safe," Barlow argued. The bill passed the Commons on Wednesday with 278 votes in favour.

House passes bill #C275 threatening jail & $25,000 fines on animal rights protesters who trespass on farms: "These groups encourage unlawful behaviour," said sponsor @JohnBarlowMP. https://t.co/UDw1lwOY4h #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/WxQQNlR73S — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) November 30, 2023

Bill C-275 An Act To Amend The Health Of Animals Act would ban unauthorized entry to "any building or other enclosed place in which animals are kept."

This is the second time legislation to protect farms has been proposed. C-205 was approved by the Agriculture Committee in 2021 but died before being passed when Parliament broke.

In 2019, a turkey farm run by the Jumbo Valley Hutterite Colony was invaded by dozens of animal rights activists, including a videographer for Global News.

Jumbo Valley #turkey farm protest court date snowed out!#Hutterite farmers victimized in test case for punishing illegal activism must wait longer for justice, months after animal rights campaigners invade their property; make off with 5 turkeys.



WATCH: https://t.co/CH8iMkxUCU pic.twitter.com/ZYSZK8OiDK — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 28, 2019

In May 2019, activists stormed a pig barn near Abbotsford, BC.

Outside the #Abbotsford courthouse prior to the first court appearance for the pig farm protestors who invaded Excelsior Hog Farm in May 2019 pic.twitter.com/tshhv9yvpG — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) September 3, 2020

In 2020, an Ontario animal extremist, Regan Russell, was struck and killed when she accosted a moving hog farm truck.

Ontario-based animal activist Regan Russell was murdered this morning by a truck driver who decided to run her over & crush her to death, for she wanted him to stop for 2 minutes so activists could give water to pigs before they were murdered. #SavePigs4Regan pic.twitter.com/gmesUY1toN — Dismantle Speciesism (@DissSpeciesism) June 20, 2020

Activists claimed she had been "murdered" trying to provide water to hogs headed to slaughter.