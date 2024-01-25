Father of slain BC girl under investigation after gun allegedly brought to Ibrahim Ali trial

JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com

On December 8, 2023, it wasn't just a day of conviction for Ibrahim Ali, who has been found guilty of the brutal 1st-degree murder of a Burnaby, BC teen girl.

According to Kevin McCullough, Ali's defense lawyer, a police probe conducted by Victoria police found that on December 8, a person close to the victim brought a gun into the court proceedings with the "intent to kill."

On several occasions during the proceedings, McCullough claimed that he and his family had received death threats. In one court session, McCullough insisted the hearings take place in a more secure courtroom.

While information on who may have been behind such threats is still not publicly available, Ali's defense attorneys, McCullough and co-counsel Ben Lynskey, are refusing to physically attend post-trial proceedings out of safety concerns, which allege that the victim's father was the one who brought a gun into the courtroom.

According to the Vancouver Sun, the two attorneys are seeking to have the father, (whose name, like the child's, cannot be disclosed due to a publication ban) prohibited from attending the ongoing hearings. The attorneys don't want the father to receive Mandarin court interpreter translations as well.

The victim’s father has hired a lawyer to fight the defence attorneys efforts to do so.

The Vancouver police, who got involved after Victoria police informed McCullough of alleged threats, have confirmed with Rebel News that they "initiated an investigation on December 12 following allegations that a member of the public had brought a weapon into the Vancouver Law Courts during the trial of Ibrahim Ali."

"One man was arrested and released pending further investigation."

When asked whether the girl's father had received any charges, the VPD responded by stating that once their investigation is complete, "our investigative findings will be forwarded to Crown counsel for review. Crown will determine whether the evidence meets its charge-approval threshold."