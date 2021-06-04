Fauci defends emails saying masks don't work: "I should have added a few more sentences"

Following the release of his public emails that have called many of his public statements on the COVID-19 pandemic into question, Dr. Anthony Fauci has been responding to criticisms in a slew of interviews including a mostly-friendly exchange with host Leland Vittert of NewsNation, where he attempted to defend some of the most viral emails.

"I should have added a few more sentences," Fauci explained when defending his email which stated the following:

"The typical mask you buy in the drug store is not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through the material... I do not recommend that you wear a mask, particularly since you are going to a very low risk location."

Fauci blamed a lack of wider context as the reason for much of the criticism of his emails, along with idea that there was not enough prevailing evidence about the efficacy of masks at the time this particular email was sent, in February 2020.

In addition, the doctor cited a "mask shortage" as a reason to give the advice he gave in the email that contradicts his public-facing opinion which came later.