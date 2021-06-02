Masks "not really effective" says Fauci in Feb. 2020 email
Dr. Anthony Fauci's recently revealed emails obtained through Freedom of Information requests continue to show troubling, if not damning comments from the United States' top doctor.
In a Feb. 2020 email with the subject line "RE: A couple of quick questions." addressed to Sylvia Burwell, President of American University, Dr. Fauci provides some rather telling insight.
Originally reported by BlazeTV Producer Savanah Hernandez, the email states:
"The typical mask you buy in the drug store is not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through the material... I do not recommend that you wear a mask, particularly since you are going to a very low risk location."
Another email regarding asymptomatic spread, reveals a contradiction to what Dr. Fauci said in 2020. The email to "science journalist" Kai Kupferschmidt, states the following:
"Kai: Error in my statement to you. I meant to say that "......most transmissions occur from someone who is symptomatic" - not asymptomatic. I am really tired."
This appears to contradict Fauci's claims from later in 2020 that the WHO's remark on asymptomatic spread "was not correct."
From CNBC:
"The WHO’s remark that transmission of the coronavirus by people who never developed symptoms was rare 'was not correct,' Dr. Anthony Fauci said."
