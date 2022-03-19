Fauci hints at retirement as Sen. Rand Paul turns the screws on his job

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool

Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s Chief Medical Advisor to the White House and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is hinting at retirement some two years after the worldwide outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fauci’s hints at retirement come as cases of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations remain low.

“I have said that I would stay in what I’m doing until we get out of the pandemic phase, and I think we might be there already,” Fauci said to ABC’s “Start Here” podcast.

“I can’t stay at this job forever. Unless my staff is going to find me slumped over my desk one day; I’d rather not do that,” said the 81-year-old infectious diseases expert.

“I would not be surprised if in the next few weeks we see somewhat of either a flattening of our diminution or maybe even an increase,” added Fauci, noting that the U.S. is typically two to three weeks behind the UK when it comes to a spike in cases. “Whether or not that is going to lead to another surge, a mini surge or maybe even a moderate surge, is very unclear because there are a lot of other things that are going on right now.”

“From what I know about human nature, which I think is pretty much a lot, people are kind of done with COVID,” he said.

Fauci’s remarks come as he faces increasing criticism from conservative lawmakers like Sen. Rand Paul who plans to introduce the “Fauci Amendment” to remove Fauci’s privilege of holding one of the longest-serving unelected positions in the U.S. government.

Paul said that no one should be “dictator in chief.”

Fauci, who was appointed the director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan, has served under six presidential administrations.

Paul said the action “would eliminate Dr. Fauci’s position as NIAID director,” and “divide his power into three separate new institutes.” Paul’s remarks come as the COVID lockdowns enter their second anniversary.