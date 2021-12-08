Fauci: No one “likes being told what to do”, so vaccine mandates become necessary

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Dr. Anthony Fauci took to justifying vaccine mandates, such as the one announced in New York City, saying that they are necessary because the country must “put communal responsibility ahead of individual preferences,” adding that “sometimes if you don’t come to the realization that it’s good for yourself, for your family, and the communal good, then mandate requirements become necessary.”

Fauci made his remarks at the Washington Post’s COVID 2022 symposium on YouTube on Wednesday morning.

Fauci, who serves as the chief medical advisor to the White House on all matters COVID, was asked about New York’s introduction of vaccine mandates for the private sector. “Is this the kind of litigation tool that you see in our future, in your professional opinion?” the interviewer asked.

“You know, Frances, no one likes to be mandating for people to do things that they might be hesitant to do,” Fauci replied. “But, quite frankly, you have to when you’re in the middle of what we call a historic experience of the worst pandemic of a respiratory disease in the last hundred years.”

“We have to put the communal responsibility ahead of individual preferences,” he continued. “So although no one — myself included — likes being told what to do, but sometimes if you don’t come to the realization that it’s good for yourself, for your family, and the communal good then mandates or requirements become necessary.”

As reported by Rebel News, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio announced a vaccine mandate for all private companies in the city. In the announcement, de Blasio said New York City will impose a mandate on December 27, 2021.

De Blasio called the move a “preemptive strike” against the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus. Although there is no indication that the Omicron variant is any more lethal than Delta, health experts, including Fauci have stated that Omicron may be more transmissible.

Fauci’s remarks on New York City’s vaccine mandate comes a day after a federal judge struck down the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors, Bloomberg reported:

The court found that the states could likely prove that Congress didn’t clearly authorize the president to issue the mandate, and that it “goes far beyond addressing administrative and management issues in order to promote efficiency and economy in procurement and contracting.” The 2017 nominee of President Donald Trump said, instead, the executive order works as a “regulation of public health.” The federal contractor vaccine order is part of a suite of Biden administration actions designed to increase inoculation rates. In addition to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s emergency shot-or-test rule for large U.S. businesses, and the shot requirement for health-care companies paid by Medicare and Medicaid, Biden mandated vaccines for the federal workforce.

On Tuesday, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled an injunction against the mandate, which was opposed by numerous states, including Florida, Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma and Georgia.

If passed, the federal mandate would have taken effect on January 4 and would have affected around 25 per cent of the U.S. workforce, including employees of companies contracted with the U.S. government, including Amazon, Google, Microsoft and General Motors.