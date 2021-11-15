Fauci warns the vaccinated of waning immunity, declares COVID booster shots 'an absolute essential part of the program'

Greg Nash / Pool via AP﻿

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the Biden administration’s chief medical advisor went on The New York Times' podcast The Daily on Friday to discuss the current state of the coronavirus and vaccines in the United States.

According to Fauci, recent data show a waning immunity from vaccination against both infection and hospitalization several months after initial injection. He pointed to data from Israel, which he said tends to be about one to one-and-a-half months ahead of the U.S. in terms of the virus.

"They are seeing a waning of immunity not only against infection but against hospitalization and to some extent death, which is starting to now involve all age groups," Fauci said. "It's waning to the point that you're seeing more and more people getting breakthrough infections, and more and more of those people who are getting breakthrough infections are winding up in the hospital."

As a result of this, Fauci warned that vaccinated people should promptly seek out a booster shot. "If one looks back at this, one can say, do you know, it isn't as if a booster is a bonus, but a booster might actually be an essential part of the primary regimen that people should have," he said on The Daily.

Fauci went on to say, "I think … that the boosting is gonna be an absolutely essential component of our response — not a bonus, not a luxury, but an absolute essential part of the program."

Neither the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) nor the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have approved booster shots for the general public. While all Johnson&Johnson recipients in the U.S. are authorized to get an additional shot, only high-risk Moderna and Pfizer recipients are presently eligible for boosters.

For Canadians, Health Canada has authorized booster shots for the general public from both Pfizer and Moderna — and the Trudeau government has made a deal with Pfizer to procure over 100 million booster doses for their vaccine into the year 2024.

