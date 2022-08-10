FBI rifled through Melania's wardrobe and brought a professional safecracker to Mar-a-Lago raid

Rebel News

Dutch Farmer Rebellion Rebel News has returned to the Netherlands to cover the Dutch farmer protests against the government's plan to limit carbon and nitrogen emissions from their farms. Please donate here to support our 100% viewer-funded journalism and offset the cost of our economy-class airfare, accommodations, and meals. learn more E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The FBI’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida involved rifling through his wife Melania’s wardrobe and his private office.

According to Miranda Devine for the New York Post, FBI agents rifled through drawers and cracked open Trump’s safe in the raid of the home of the former president.

The New York Post’s detailed account of the raid mentions how the FBI agents even included a professional safecracker to search Trump’s office and safe.

As detailed by Rebel News, the raid was signed off by a judge tied to dead pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

The New York Post learned that the search warrant obtained by the FBI focused solely on residential records and evidence of classified information being stored at Trump’s home.

A source close to Trump who spoke to the publication expressed concern that the feds who conducted the search could have “planted stuff” because they prohibited Trump’s lawyers inside the 128-room building to observe the execution of the search warrant. The raid lasted longer than nine hours.

“The raid by over 30 plain clothes agents from the Southern District of Florida and the FBI’s Washington Field Office extended through the Trump family’s entire 3,000-square-foot private quarters, as well as to a separate office and safe, and a locked basement storage room in which 15 cardboard boxes of material from the White House were stored,” the New York Post reported. “Feds arrived at 9 a.m. and didn’t leave until 6:30 p.m.“

An eyewitness who spoke to the publication said that all the boxes were confiscated by the feds on Monday. It is unclear if anything else was taken, as the FBI did not provide an itemized list of property they seized from Trump’s residence.

The boxes purportedly contain documents and mementos from Trump’s time in the White House, including letters from Obama and correspondence with world leaders.

Trump’s attorneys say that the former president has been fully cooperating with federal authorities to return the documents to the National Archives and Records Administration.