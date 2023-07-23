Fears Commonwealth Games fiasco will cost Victorian taxpayers

The Andrews government's efforts to negotiate the cancellation of the Commonwealth Games contract hit a roadblock as discussions in London fail to yield an agreement.

Lawyers representing the Victorian government, accompanied by Department of Premier and Cabinet secretary Jeremi Moule, travelled to the UK last week to engage in talks with the Commonwealth Games Federation regarding the expenses associated with breaking the contract. However, their recent return to Australia was without the desired outcome, leaving the situation in limbo.

Inside the Games, an online publication, reported the setback, raising concerns among Victorian taxpayers about the potential financial burden they might have to bear due to the cancellation.

The exact cost has yet to be disclosed, and the uncertainty adds to the embarrassment caused by the termination of the 2026 Games, as stated by Premier Dan Andrews.

An Andrews government spokeswoman assured the public that negotiations would continue in the upcoming weeks, hinting at the prolonged nature of the discussions.

The Premier had justified the cancellation by claiming the costs of hosting the event had surged to a staggering $6 billion.

As the situation unfolds, Victorians anxiously await the resolution of the contract saga and its impact on their state's finances.