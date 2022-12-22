Feds hiring social media snoops to monitor Canadians' opinions on vaccines

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple from the Rebel News Store today! BUY NOW

"In preparation for increased vaccination education, promotion, and outreach, The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is requiring the services of a consultant to analyze the vaccine-related conversations on social media and PHAC social media initiative and campaign performance."

The digital eavesdropper will be required to read the online chatter of Canadians dating back to before the federal government overreacted to Covid-19.

"The consultant will analyze vaccine-related conversations and their participants on Twitter and social media channels, including Reddit, Blogs, Forums, and News, spanning up to three years of historical data."

"The consultant will analyze PHAC’s social media initiative and campaign performance, including content engagements and the campaign’s influence on vaccine-related conversation"

Some have described the Public Health Agency's social media presence as "cringe AF" and the "banality of evil."

In her recent Christmas message, Canada's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Theresa Tam, awkwardly donned a Santa hat to have a discussion with Mrs. Claus about Covid-19 boosters.