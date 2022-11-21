Feds purchased hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccines prior to Health Canada approval

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple from the Rebel News Store today! BUY NOW

I can show you data on how many Covid-19 vaccines the federal government purchased before they were approved by Health Canada. Today's information comes to us by way of an order paper question posed to the federal government by Conservative MP Colin Carrie.

He asked the federal government for data on the number of vaccines that were purchased by the feds and how many of those purchases were made in advance of Health Canada approval.

By my estimation, the federal government now has or had purchase orders for nearly 600 million doses of vaccine, with approximately 373 million of those doses purchased in advance of Health Canada approval. Pretty big gamble, but it's okay it's not their money. And it’s probably the reason these vaccines get approved regardless of their efficacy.

The response to Carrie's question was read into the House of Commons record this week. It goes on and on. But here's just a couple of examples.

For Moderna Spikevax, the date the initial agreement was publicly announced was November 16, 2020. The number of doses purchased was 44 million in 2021.

The initial agreement, after some options were exercised, was up to 25 million in 2022, up to 35 million in 2023 and up to 35 million in 2024. The date of initial approval by Health Canada was December 23, 2020.

By my math, that is 104 million doses just of Moderna - the vaccine with potentially serious myocarditis outcomes - with about 40% of that contract purchased in advance of Health Canada approval.

For Pfizer’s jab, the date the initial agreement was publicly announced was July 20, 2020. The number of doses purchased was 51 million in 2021.

The initial agreement, after some options were exercised, was up to 65 million for 2022, up to 60 million in 2023 and up to 60 million in 2024. The date of initial approval by Health Canada was December 09, 2020.

If I'm reading this right, this is 236 million doses of Pfizer, with 51 million of those purchased five months before the initial approval of the vaccine.

For the Sanofi vaccine, the date the initial agreement was publicly announced was July 29, 2020. The number of doses purchased was up to 72 million, and it is still under review by Health Canada

So 72 million doses were purchased by the federal government of medicine that's still under review.

But I think this one is going to get approved because how could it not? Remember this?

I'm not entirely sure what Health Canada is reviewing. We know covid vaccines don't have to work to receive approval. Just ask all the quadruple-boosted people,those multiple covid infection survivors like Trudeau, who are wasting all of our money on these things