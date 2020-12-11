Feds release vaccine injury support program ahead of COVID rollout

The Public Health Agency of Canada is releasing a “pan-Canadian no-fault vaccine injury support program for all Health Canada approved vaccines” ahead of the upcoming vaccine rollout.

According to the press release,

Notwithstanding the rigour of clinical trials and excellence in vaccine delivery, a small number of Canadians may experience an adverse event following immunization, caused by vaccines or their administration. Like any medication, vaccines can cause side effects and reactions. After being vaccinated, it's common to have mild and harmless side effects — this is the body's natural response, as it's working to build immunity against a disease. However, it is also possible for someone to have a serious adverse reaction to a vaccine. The chances of this are extremely rare — less than one in a million — and we have a duty to help if this occurs.

The federal government states that while the vaccine will be freely available, you may need more than one jab:

One dose of vaccine may not be enough to provide individual protection. You may need to get a second shot to allow your body to develop adequate immunity.

Pfizer's vaccine was only approved for use in Canada this week: