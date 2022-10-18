Feds relied on media mistakes to invoke the Emergencies Act

E-transfer (Canada):

A report presented Thursday at the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) explained that the Trudeau government cited "media reporting" that had been retracted and disputed by crowdfunding organizations as the basis for their claim that much of the convoy funding was foreign in nature.

The POEC is examining the government's use of the anti-terrorism law to euthanize the street party protests against COVID restrictions in Ottawa, over the next six weeks. The demonstrations this past winter, led by truckers, garnered thousands of supporters as they peacefully protested COVID restrictions in and around the downtown core of Ottawa. To see our on the ground coverage of the protests, please visit www.ConvoyReports.com.

If the funding to the Freedom Convoy was foreign in nature, it would bolster the Liberals' claim that the invocation of the never-before-used Emergencies Act was necessary to protect Canadian sovereignty, one of the very narrow circumstances that would allow for the law to be used.

CBC reported and then retracted two stories alleging the Convoy to Ottawa protests, which remained in the nation's capital for nearly four weeks, were funded by Russians and directed by the Kremlin. Officials for GiveSendGo and GoFundMe also testified at a Commons committee that despite media reports, the majority of the donations which flowed to the convoy were Canadian in nature.

