FIRE NILI Update: We caught the mask-obsessed school board trustee to deliver your petition!

COVID control freak TV doc-turned-Ottawa Carleton District School Board member, Nili Kaplan-Myrth went on a panicked screaming tirade before slamming a door and calling security when Rebel News tried to hand her a petition calling for her dismissal from the school board.

EXPLOSIVE: An unmasked Nili Kaplan-Myrth unleashes her fury at Sheila Gunn Reid as she enters a building unmasked leaving citizens to question her commitment to masking. @nilikm pic.twitter.com/T66bqgPg9U — Rowan Thee Stallion 🏇 (@canmericanized) June 13, 2023

After being elected to the OCDSB, Kaplan-Myrth drew the ire of parents after censoring those who attended school board meetings to express their objections to gender theory being taught in classrooms.

Ottawa progressive public school trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan Myrth shut down a concerned parent speaking at a yesterday’s board meeting “on the grounds that (his speech created) an unsafe environment for people who identify as gender diverse.”

Source: Robin Larocque, YouTube pic.twitter.com/2vXM3yJrbS — Élie Cantin-Nantel (@elie_mcn) March 8, 2023

Kaplan-Myrth and her allies on the OCDSB also leaned on Change.Org to remove two separate petitions organized by parents for her removal.

“Scurrilous.” She’s a madwoman. — Andy Lee - Special Rebel Rapporteur (@RealAndyLeeShow) March 25, 2023

Rebel News began an "uncancellable" petition to replace the two removed at the behest of Kaplan-Myrth. That petition garnered 8000 signatures, and delivery of it to Kaplan-Myrth was attempted Tuesday before a regular school board meeting.

Kaplan-Myrth became enraged, she screamed, slammed a door, called security to block Rebel News, and hid inside the building while another school board member allowed a CTV video journalist to enter because he was a "good guy."

Kaplan-Myrth rose to national prominence when doing live interviews alone in her office while wearing an N95 mask out of fear of COVID contagion.

"It is inappropriate to say that masks are some form of hardship. They are not. They are not cruelty." — @nilikm, @strauss_matt, and @maxwellsmith debate COVID mandates, tonight at 8/11pm with @spaikin | Producer: @harrisonlowman #onpoli pic.twitter.com/cOQnctJjWA — The Agenda | TVO Today (@TheAgenda) September 6, 2022

