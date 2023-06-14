FIRE NILI Update: We caught the mask-obsessed school board trustee to deliver your petition!

COVID control freak TV doc-turned-Ottawa Carleton District School Board member, Nili Kaplan-Myrth went on a panicked screaming tirade before slamming a door and calling security when Rebel News tried to hand her a petition calling for her dismissal from the school board.

After being elected to the OCDSB, Kaplan-Myrth drew the ire of parents after censoring those who attended school board meetings to express their objections to gender theory being taught in classrooms.

Kaplan-Myrth and her allies on the OCDSB also leaned on Change.Org to remove two separate petitions organized by parents for her removal.

Rebel News began an "uncancellable" petition to replace the two removed at the behest of Kaplan-Myrth. That petition garnered 8000 signatures, and delivery of it to Kaplan-Myrth was attempted Tuesday before a regular school board meeting.

Kaplan-Myrth became enraged, she screamed, slammed a door, called security to block Rebel News, and hid inside the building while another school board member allowed a CTV video journalist to enter because he was a "good guy."

Kaplan-Myrth rose to national prominence when doing live interviews alone in her office while wearing an N95 mask out of fear of COVID contagion.

