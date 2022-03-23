'Purely political': Firearm rights advocate on Trudeau's gun buy-back

Last Friday, we drove to Mississauga to cover the Toronto Sportsmen's Show, Ontario's favourite fishing, hunting, boating, and outdoor sportsman show for seven decades!

We attended the show to learn more about gun safety and to interview Tracey Wilson, the vice president of public relations for the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR), which regards themselves as being a strong, reputable and public-facing voice for Canadian firearm owners.

Tracy is a founding member of the CCFR and is an avid hunter and sport shooter. We wanted to chat with her to learn more about herself and the CCFR and to get a female perspective on Justin Trudeau's gun buy-back program and whether it will do anything to protect women.

In May 2020, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he was banning over 1,500 firearms and that gun owners would be granted two years of amnesty to either sell or render their firearms inoperable at the government's expense.

It was recently announced that the Trudeau government decided to extend amnesty on “assault-style” firearms until October 2023.