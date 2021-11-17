Firing officers who don't take the jab | Corporal Daniel Bulford joins Ezra Levant

Corporal Daniel Bulford is a specialized RCMP officer who recently left his prestigious position as the prime minister's personal sniper detail after speaking out against the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

He also works with the group Mounties For Freedom, a coalition of police officers whose stated mission is "to serve and protect... [standing] united against the forced and coerced medical intervention of Canadians and against the discrimination faced by those who have exercised their right to decide on their bodily autonomy."

Cpl. Bulford joined yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss the vaccine mandate facing himself and his RCMP colleagues.

Offering his thoughts on the vaccine versus the virus, Cpl. Bulford told Ezra:

"I definitely fall into a category that would be considered low-risk — almost 40, just a little bit shy of that mark, very healthy, very active, I don't have any underlying comorbidities — and I've made it a part of my lifestyle, ever since probably going as far back as high school, to take health and fitness seriously... so I don't feel I'm at high risk of the virus, I know it can be very serious for some, like you mentioned; I don't fall into any of those categories, and what I've seen from some of the scientific literature that I've paid attention to from groups like the Canadian Covid Care Alliance and their affiliates, it appears that someone like myself and some of the athletes that you mentioned, are likely at greater risk of an adverse event from one of the vaccines than we are of severe illness or disease from coronavirus."

To see the full interview with Corporal Daniel Bulford — and to watch the full episode of The Ezra Levant Show, which airs Monday–Friday at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT — become a subscriber to RebelNews+.