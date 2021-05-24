Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to stop Big Tech deplatforming, censorship

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed legislation to rein in Big Tech companies and how they treat their users and how they handle information collected from consumers, safeguarding Floridian’s accessibility to social media platforms.

DeSantis signed the bill at a ceremony in Miami, stating that it is the first of its kind in the United States. The governor’s office sent out a release explaining the bill:

All Floridians treated unfairly by Big Tech platforms will have the right to sue companies that violate this law — and win monetary damages. This reform safeguards the rights of every Floridian by requiring social media companies to be transparent about their content moderation practices and give users proper notice of changes to those policies, which prevents Big Tech bureaucrats from “moving the goalposts” to silence viewpoints they don’t like.

The Attorney General of Florida can bring action against technology companies that violate this law, under Florida’s Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act. If social media platforms are found to have violated antitrust law, they will be restricted from contracting with any public entity. That “antitrust violator” blacklist imposes real consequences for Big Tech oligopolies’ bottom line.

Big Tech is prohibited from de-platforming Floridian political candidates. The Florida Election Commission will impose fines of $250,000 per day on any social media company that de-platforms any candidate for statewide office, and $25,000 per day for de-platforming candidates for non-statewide offices. Any Floridian can block any candidate they don’t want to hear from, and that is a right that belongs to each citizen — it’s not for Big Tech companies to decide.

Speaking at the ceremony, DeSantis noted that the power held by Big Tech companies in Silicon Valley had surpassed that of early 20th century monopolies that spawned U.S. antitrust laws, adding that the tech companies have become a new “public square.”

He continued to slam tech giants such as Facebook and Twitter for “suppressing ideas that are either inconvenient to the narrative or that they personally disagree with.”

DeSantis said in part: