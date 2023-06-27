Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls for lethal force against drug cartels breaching US border

AP Photo/Josh Reynolds

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has expressed his endorsement of rules of engagement that would permit the utilization of lethal force against members of drug cartels who breach the country's border wall.

As a contender in the GOP presidential primary, DeSantis currently ranks second in polling, just behind former President Donald Trump. DeSantis emphasized that employing lethal force would serve as a deterrent against drug cartels endeavoring to breach the barrier.

"If somebody were breaking into your house to do something bad, you would respond with force. Yet why don't we do that at the southern border?" he said, adding that if cartels attempting to breach the wall in order to illegally transport goods into the United States will "end up stone-cold dead as a result of that bad decision. And if you do that one time, you are not gonna see them mess with our wall ever again."

According to DeSantis, the southern border of the United States is under the control of Mexican drug cartels, a circumstance he characterized as "horrific" and a "disgrace."

During a speech in Texas, the governor shared these remarks while outlining his strategies to address the border crisis, should he assume the presidency.

"We are going to build a border wall. Walls work," DeSantis stated.

DeSantis advocated for the imposition of penalties on sanctuary jurisdictions and expressed his endorsement for the rights of states and localities to "enforce federal immigration law."

Additionally, he affirmed his intention to designate the cartels as either foreign terrorist organizations or transnational criminal organizations.

WATCH: