Disney+ introduces nonbinary character in new Star Wars show

The latest addition to the Star Wars franchise, the Disney+ animated series "Tales of the Empire," has introduced a nonbinary character, sparking a new wave of controversy. Libs of TikTok shared a clip from the show on X, accompanied by a caption that reads, "New Star Wars show on Disney+ 'Tales of the Empire' features a non-binary character that uses they/them pronouns. Parents, make sure you know what your kids are watching! They're after your kids."

The clip in question is from the fifth episode of the six-part series and features a character on the verge of surrendering to an Inquisitor, a Jedi hunter, before being struck down by another Inquisitor known as The Fourth Sister. The dialogue between the two Inquisitors reveals the use of gender-neutral pronouns when referring to the fallen character.

"They're still alive," the Inquisitor says while checking the character's heartbeat. "We need to get them to the ship. We can save them."

The Fourth Sister replies, "Forget it. Let them die. It's not worth the trouble."

"They were about to surrender," the Inquisitor argues.

This is not the first time the "Star Wars" franchise has ventured into the realm of radical left-wing gender theory. In 2019, director J.J. Abrams boasted that the film "Rise of Skywalker" would include a kiss between two women, stating, "In the case of the LGBTQ community, it was important to me that people who go to see this movie feel that they're being represented in the film." However, the much-anticipated kiss accounted for less than one second of screen time, the Daily Wire reported.

In 2021, Disney also featured two "trans and non-binary" Jedi Knights on the cover of Marvel's "Star Wars: The High Republic" comic series. The official Star Wars Instagram account shared the image, along with a caption that read, "In honor of #TransDayofVisibility we're proud to unveil and exclusive cover highlighting Terec and Ceret, trans non-binary Jedi, currently featured in Marvel's The High Republic comic. We support trans lives and we are passionate and committed to broadening our representation in a galaxy far far [a]way."

As the Star Wars franchise continues to incorporate elements of left-wing gender theory into its storytelling, concerns have been raised about the impact on young viewers.