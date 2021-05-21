Nova Scotia food truck owner fined $11k for maskless employees

  • By Rebel News
  • May 21, 2021
Nova Scotia food truck owner fined $11k for maskless employees
RCMP issued a fine for $11,622.50 to the owner of a food truck after receiving a complaint that employees were not wearing masks.

Police in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia responded to a call yesterday afternoon, and the owner of the business advised that they refused to wear a mask because the public health restrictions are not “law.”

The business was charged for operating in contravention of mask requirements under the province's Health Protection Act.

Yarmouth is a small town on the southwest of the maritime province. Since the start of the pandemic, Nova Scotia has recorded 74 deaths from COVID-19.

