Foreign affairs minister urges Israel to 'de-escalate' and 'take the win' after being attacked by Iran

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly called for a “de-escalation” and for Israel to “take the win” on Monday, after being aerially attacked by Iran over the weekend.

Joly made the comments while also discussing the Trudeau government’s reluctance to designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist entity.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is asked if the Trudeau government will list Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization following Iran’s recent rocket attacks on Israel. pic.twitter.com/XvZlQRNueb — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) April 15, 2024

“We know that Iran is spreading its terror within its own country and also across the region and the world. That is why we've sanctioned, very clearly, key individuals and will continue to put maximum pressure against the Iranian regime, which completely disregards peace. “The minister of public safety is actively working on options and it is important that we also coordinate with our key allies. “Meanwhile, I must say that it is clear that Canada is pushing for de-escalation in the region and that is a coordinate[d] message that we're all sending to G7 countries,” Joly said.

Joly deflected questions on whether Canada was further exploring options to designate the group as a terrorist entity.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly condemns the "unprecedented" Iranian attack against Israel this weekend.



Joly says Canada is pushing for de-escalation and calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, releasing hostages and sending aid.https://t.co/Kx6xTwZfYw pic.twitter.com/OXhacRaLOQ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 15, 2024

Currently, it is legal for people within Canada to financially or materially support the IRGC. Adding it to the terrorist list would change that.

Joly would go on to say that she believes in Israel’s right to defend itself, but called for de-escalation.

“We think it's important that Israel be able to protect itself. It has done so over the weekend, and we are clearly pushing for de-escalation,” she told reporters. “We need to make sure that the conflict doesn't extend through the region. That's why I've been clear to my counterpart in Israel, please take the win, and make sure that we can work together to bring back peace in the region.”

Iran attacked Israel on Saturday with an estimated 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles, and more than 120 ballistic missiles, according to estimates by Israel’s chief military spokesman, Daniel Hagari.

The motive for the strike likely stems from an early April airstrike in Syria that saw two Iranian generals killed. Iran blamed Israel for the strike, which Israel has not claimed responsibility for.