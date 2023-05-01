Fox News shelves Tucker Carlson’s documentary on Freedom Convoy

Twitter/Cameron Hildebrand

Following Tucker Carlson's sudden departure from Fox News last week, the network has decided not to air a documentary in which the host weighed in on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s crackdown on Freedom Convoy protesters.

Carlson’s documentary was set to expose Trudeau’s authoritarian use of force against the Freedom Convoy protesters who took to the streets of Ottawa and other Canadian cities to protest the Liberal government's measures against vaccination requirements and lockdowns.

Rebel News extensively covered the protests, from beginning to end, in its Convoy Reports series.

The documentary's trailer featured People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier and prominent members of the Freedom Convoy movement discussing Canada's COVID-19 restrictions.

The documentary was intended to investigate the question of whether a US invasion of Canada could be justified in order to release Canadians from what some view as oppressive government policies.

According to the Canadian Press, a Fox News spokesperson has confirmed that the documentary will not be aired, much to the relief of some observers. Bruce Heyman, a former US ambassador to Canada, has called Carlson's presence in the media landscape "dangerous for American democracy" and expressed his approval of the decision to shelve the documentary.

Despite the documentary's cancellation, questions around Carlson's opinions on US-Canada relations and the potential consequences of airing such content will likely continue to be a topic of discussion.