Tucker Carlson breaks his silence, hints at future plans in the media

In a statement on Wednesday, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson suggested that he plans to remain in the media industry to bring attention to significant issues that are often overlooked in television news. The monologue, which was published on Twitter, is Carlson's first message since parting ways with his former employer.

“One of the first things you realize when you step outside the noise for a few days is how many genuinely nice people there are in this country, kind and decent people, people who really care about what’s true and a bunch of hilarious people — also, a lot of those,” Carlson stated. “The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are, they’re completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years, we won’t even remember that we had them, trust me as someone who’s participated.”

Carlson also pointed out how many debates on television are trivial and irrelevant, with no lasting impact. He stated that in five years, people won't even remember these discussions, despite having participated in them. Simultaneously, Carlson highlighted that the truly significant topics that will shape the future receive little to no attention. He listed war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, and natural resources as examples of topics that are rarely debated legitimately in American media.

According to Carlson, both political parties and their donors have reached a consensus on what benefits them and actively conspire to suppress any conversation challenging it. He claimed that the silencing of these topics in television news makes the United States seem like a one-party state. However, he expressed optimism that this situation doesn't have to persist.

“Our current orthodoxies won’t last, they’re brain dead, nobody actually believes them,” he said. “Hardly anyone’s life is improved by them. This moment is too inherently ridiculous to continue. And so it won’t. The people in charge know this. That’s why they’re hysterical and aggressive. They’re afraid. They’ve given up persuasion, they’re resorting to force, but it won’t work.”

He continued by stating that when honest people calmly and unapologetically speak the truth, they become powerful, while the liars attempting to silence them weaken. According to Carlson, this is the "iron law of the universe" where truth ultimately prevails. He emphasized that as long as people can hear the truth, there is hope. Despite the limited number of places where Americans can still hear the truth, Carlson believes that it is enough to maintain hope.

Concluding his message, Carlson signed off by saying, "See you soon," suggesting that he intends to remain active in the media landscape and continue addressing the critical and undiscussed topics that shape the future.