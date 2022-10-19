Freedom Convoy and Tamara Lich co-legal counsel Eva Chipiuk discusses Emergencies Act inquiry

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On yesterday's livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Eva Chipiuk, co-legal counsel for the Freedom Convoy and Tamara Lich, to discuss the ongoing Public Order Emergency Commission looking into the justification behind the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act.

Speaking about Mayor Watson's characterization of the convoy and its supporters, Eva said, "The people that were in Ottawa, they saw these comments. The people that were negotiating with the city saw these comments. And what did they do? They didn't go out in the media and name-call in return."

"They continued to act like adults, and they said, 'that's not why we're here. We're here to end the mandates, we're not here to impact area residents. We're going to be the adults in the room, and we're going to abide by this agreement and move forward,'" Eva added.

Eva went on to speak about Mayor Watson. "He continuously referred to getting his 'intel' information from the media. He lives here. Take a walk," she said.

Visit www.TruckerCommission.com to support our exclusive coverage of the Emergencies Act inquiry taking place in the nation's capital.