Freedom Convoy-inspired protest in New Zealand broken up by police violence

Did you know New Zealand had a Freedom Convoy-inspired protest of its own, outside of its parliament in the capital city of Wellington? Much like the Freedom Convoy here in Ottawa, New Zealand's protest was brought to an end by a massive show of police force.

Rebel News Chief Australian Correspondent Avi Yemini joined last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to give his take on the police's use of force in dealing with this demonstration.

Speaking about the irony of New Zealand clamping down on protests while condemning Ukraine, Avi told Ezra:

It would seem as though if [Jacinda] Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, has been inspired by Trudeau, and I think she's also using the cover of what's happening in Ukraine to distract so nobody notices while she's pointing the finger at Putin, she's busy knocking out senior citizens who are daring to voice their opposition to these mandates.

