From Ottawa to Niagara, Trudeau is shipping Roxham's illegals across Ontario

By Alexandra Lavoie Contact New York City Mayor Eric Adams Contact New York City Mayor Eric Adams directly to demand that he immediately stop trafficking illegal migrants to Canada through Roxham Road! Send an email

Niagara Falls, Ont., is the very definition of a tourism town, attracting some 35 million visitors per year. But this wondrous place was hit hard these last few years. First, there was the COVID-19 lockdown, which turned this bustling city into something almost resembling a ghost town.

Thankfully, COVID is in the rear-view mirror these days. But now Niagara Falls is struggling with another issue: namely, a potential hotel room shortage thanks to the federal government shipping illegal aliens to the Falls from the notorious Roxham Road.

There are about 16,000 hotel rooms in Niagara Falls and almost 2,000 of those rooms are currently accommodating asylum seekers. And tourism season is but a few months away.

Recently, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada told mainstream media outlets that they have transferred 2,841 asylum seekers to Niagara Falls out of the 5,557 claimants that have been moved to Ontario. Other claimants are now being accommodated in Cornwall, Ottawa and Windsor.

And where is the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship when it comes to addressing the shame that is Roxham Road? Well, Sean Fraser is now touring our Dominion to find out what residents of Canada think of the country’s immigration policies and programs. (He better not ask our opinion…)

Certainly Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati is concerned.

Here’s what he recently said to CTV: “The question is, as we’re coming up on our tourism season… what's going to happen to these asylum seekers and the rooms that they're renting right now?”

And the Mayor had this to say to CBC: “We have 40,000 people in Niagara Falls that count on tourism to feed their families, pay the rent, pay their mortgages."

The point being, illegal aliens don‘t tend to spend money like tourists do.

Meanwhile, we can’t get a comment from the Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship as we are not a government-funded and approved media outlet. Seriously.

Here is their media relations department's statement: “IRCC must be satisfied that journalists requesting media relations services are media professionals who represent bona fide media organizations, which are defined using criteria similar to the qualified Canadian journalism organization designation in the Income Tax Act.”

What the hell…?

But it would appear that the unofficial policy of the Justin Trudeau Liberals when it comes to illegal aliens is this: Welcome to Canada — where we penalize the makers and reward the takers… through an engagement initiative being dubbed An Immigration System for Canada’s Future.