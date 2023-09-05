Half a decade ago, Rebel News reporter David Menzies conducted a controversial social experiment at a cat show where he assumed the persona of his 'trans-species' alter-ego—a cat.

According to David, the goal then was "not to explore society's level of acceptance for transgender people, but rather for trans-species individuals."

David also said that:

Drag queens story time was just emerging at the local public library and biological men under the caveat of so called human rights. We're only beginning to invade female safe spaces such as change rooms and women's sports teams and women's prisons all with the approval of Prime Minister blackface, you know, diversity is our strength even when it isn't. Anyway, the goal of our cat show Safari was to gauge the acceptance level, not for transgender folk, but rather for trans species folk. The incident, which felt more like a Monty Python sketch than a journalistic endeavor, was deemed "too weird" to air.

"However, five years later, this once-outrageous stunt has found new relevance amid an evolving cultural landscape," said David.

"The concept of 'normal' has undergone radical alterations over the last half-decade. The trans community, initially recognized for 'challenging conventional gender norms,' has evolved to include individuals identifying as different species altogether! — from cats and dogs to fictional characters."

Back then, David Menzies hencountered skepticism and a lack of understanding.

Today, he could potentially not only experience acceptance but also receive recognition for his "bravery."

In fact, there could even be the basis for a human rights complaint if he faced differential treatment—a concept that would have been unimaginable just half a decade ago.

