FULL FOOTAGE: Police crackdown on peaceful protesters in Ottawa last weekend

Nearly three weeks of protests took place in the nation’s capital. Many people dedicated themselves to the cause and built a mini village to help those in need. Food, hot drinks, warm-up camps, children's playgrounds and more! On February 14, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act to put an end to this peaceful demonstration.

Afterwards, the situation quickly escalated. On February 16, a first paper warning was distributed to all protesters and truckers, and a second and final warning was issued the following day. The tipping point was the following Friday. Police had already begun making arrests on Nicholas Street in the morning. Shortly after, around noon, several hundred police officers from several police forces appeared in front of the Westin Hotel on Colonel By Drive.

There was a chain of police officers that formed while a human chain of veterans and protesters formed in front of the police. The goal of the police was to clean up the perimeter affected by the truckers and demonstrators in order to return the city to the way it was before the whole Freedom Convoy saga began.

The whole thing went on for over 30 hours. Unfortunately, many dangerous police maneuvers were used during this weekend of intervention, injuring several people. This report is in fact a recap of the many hours of police interventions that took place between February 18 and 19.

Près de trois semaines de manifestations se sont déroulées dans la capitale nationale. Plusieurs gens se sont dévoués à la cause et ont construit un mini village afin de venir en aide à ceux qui étaient dans le besoin. Nourriture, boissons chaudes, camps pour se réchauffer, terrains de jeux pour enfants et j’en passe! Le 14 février dernier, le Premier Ministre Justin Trudeau a invoqué la Loi sur les mesures d’urgence afin de mettre un terme à cette manifestation pacifique.

Par la suite, la situation a vite dégénérée. Le 16 février, un premier avertissement en papier a été distribué à tous les manifestants et camionneurs, et un second et final avertissement a été remis la journée suivante. Le point de bascule fut le vendredi suivant. La police avait déjà commencé en matinée à procéder à des arrestations sur la rue Nicholas. Peu de temps après, vers l’heure du midi, plusieurs centaines de policiers de plusieurs corps policiers sont apparus devant le Westin Hotel sur le boulevard Colonel By.

Il y a eu une chaine de policier qui s’est formée alors qu’une chaine humaine de vétérans ainsi que manifestants s’est formée devant les policiers. Le but des policiers était de nettoyer le périmètre affecté par les camionneurs et manifestants afin de remettre la ville comme elle l’était avant que toute la saga du Convoi de la liberté commence.

Le tout aura perduré pendant plus de 30 heures. Malheureusement, beaucoup de manœuvres policières dangereuses ont été utilisées durant cette fin de semaine d’intervention, blessant plusieurs personnes. Ce reportage est en fait un récapitulatif des multiples heures d’interventions policières qui ont eu lieu entre le 18 et 19 février dernier.