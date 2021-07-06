Gates Foundation, prior Planned Parenthood donor, announces $1.4 billion fund for “family planning and women’s health”

AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has set aside a sum of $1.4 billion for “family planning and women’s health” as part of its total $2.1 billion budget for gender equity initiatives. The Gates Foundation has donated millions of dollars to Planned Parenthood and its sister organizations worldwide.

As detailed in the Daily Wire, Planned Parenthood reported that it performed 354,871 abortions in 2020 — approximately a third of all abortions performed in the United States. The organization has also expanded its efforts to provide transgender hormone treatment and “gender-affirming” LGBTQ “sexuality education” in public schools.

According to the Gates Foundation, the organization plans to devote $650 million to economic empowerment for women and another $230 million to women’s leadership programs. Details of the new fund come following the May announcement that the Gateses are seeking a divorce.

The press release from the Gates Foundation reads:

As part of the Generation Equality Forum convened by UN Women and co-hosted by the governments of Mexico and France, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation today announced a commitment of $2.1 billion over the next five years to advance women’s economic empowerment, strengthen women and girls’ health and family planning, and accelerate women’s leadership.

This reaffirms and expands the foundation’s commitment to family planning and women’s health, with a focus on increasing options and access to contraceptives and support for a network of family planning partners, including UNFPA Supplies Partnership, Family Planning 2030, the Global Financing Facility, and the new Shaping Equitable Market Access for Reproductive Health initiative.

“Women and girls already faced unique barriers to their full participation in social and economic life, and the latest data show that the pandemic has only sharpened gender disparities,” said Mark Suzman, CEO of the Gates Foundation, in the statement. “Each data point represents a woman fighting for a better future, and this funding reflects our longstanding commitment to support all women in their fight for a fairer and more equal world.”

In the last decade, the Gates Foundation budgeted $1 billion to provide an estimated 120 million women worldwide with “contraceptives, information, and services by 2020.”