Germany's public health agency warned against mandatory masks and mass lockdowns in secret files

AP Photo/Michael Probst, file

Germany has been rocked by the release of confidential files from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the country's public health agency, which show that experts were warning against mandatory masks and mass lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. The documents, obtained after a lengthy legal battle, reveal that the RKI was aware that "lockdowns cause more harm than good" and that evidence for "making masks mandatory was lacking."

According to the meeting notes from the RKI's "crisis unit" between February 2020 and April 2021, experts voiced concerns that shutting down German society could lead to increased child mortality and other negative outcomes, Remix News reported. The agency also disagreed with the implementation of FFP2 face masks, citing a lack of data to support such a measure. Despite these reservations, the RKI never publicly communicated its opposition to FFP2 mask regulations, even in the face of mass protests against mandatory masks and other harsh measures.

The documents also suggest that German politicians dramatized the situation, contrary to expert opinions, presumably to implement coercive measures and restrict basic rights. The release of the files has led to calls for a comprehensive review of Germany's coronavirus policy from various political parties, including the Greens and the Alternative for Germany (AfD). Some are demanding a commission investigation and the release of the remaining redacted passages, which account for a third of the total text.

Virologists Klaus Stöhr and Hendrik Streeck have also weighed in on the revelations, with Stöhr stating that the protocols show that the "risk assessment was not based on data" and that there was "a lot more data available where it was seen that the work was not based on evidence." Streeck expressed surprise at the redacted pages and questioned why the public should not see them, per the publication.

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) reacted with horror to the findings and has rejected calls for a commission investigation, claiming it would only benefit "a small group of politicians" and "people who perhaps represent radical ideas in other areas." Some left-wing politicians have resorted to claims of "foreign influence" in response to the release of the RKI protocols.

The debate continues to rage in Germany, with various political parties calling for a thorough investigation and review of the country's COVID-19 policies. The release of the confidential RKI files has exposed the discrepancies between expert opinions and the actions taken by the government during the pandemic, leading to a growing demand for transparency and accountability, with many taking to social media platforms with the #RKIFiles hashtag to discuss the documents.